ago football Edit

Videos: Coordinator Mike Tressel overseeing a deep ILB room this fall

Donnie Slusher • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - With fall camp practice open to the media on Thursday, reporters were able to speak with members of the inside linebacker room at Camp Randall Stadium

Following are interviews with position coach Mike Tressel, as well as Jaheim Thomas and Jake Chaney.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
_________________________________________________


