VIDEOS: Coaches, players recap Wisconsin's 95-74 win over Illinois

MADISON, Wis. - Following Wisconsin's 95-74 beatdown of Illinois, head coaches and select players were made available to the media.
Below are videos of coaches Greg Gard and Brad Underwood, as well as John Tonje, Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore.
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook