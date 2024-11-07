Published Nov 7, 2024
VIDEOS: Coaches, players discuss Wisconsin's 79-67 win over Montana State
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, Montana State coach Matt Logie, as well as John Blackwell, Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee spoke to the media on Thursday following the Badgers' 79-67 win over Montana State.

