Advertisement

in other news

Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin set to battle Iowa in Kinnick Stadium

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin set to battle Iowa in Kinnick Stadium

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 • Seamus Rohrer
All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Iowa.

 • Donnie Slusher
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Iowa.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Buy or Sell: Week 10 Storylines vs. Iowa

Buy or Sell: Week 10 Storylines vs. Iowa

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 10 storylines.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff

in other news

Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and Game Balls Week 10: Badgers blasted by Hawkeyes in Iowa City

Grades and game balls from Wisconsin's loss to Iowa.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin set to battle Iowa in Kinnick Stadium

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin set to battle Iowa in Kinnick Stadium

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 • Seamus Rohrer
All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

All-Out Blitz Week 10: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Iowa.

 • Donnie Slusher
Published Nov 4, 2024
VIDEOS: Coaches, players discuss 85-61 win over Holy Cross
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, Holy Cross coach Dave Paulsen, as well as John Blackwell, Nolan Winter and John Tonje spoke to the media on Monday following the Badgers' 85-61 win over Holy Cross in their season opener.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement