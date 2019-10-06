News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEOS: Chris Orr, Zack Baun, Garrett Rand after Wisconsin's win

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
MADISON -- Watch and listen to inside linebacker Chris Orr, outside linebacker Zack Baun and defensive end Garrett Rand after Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.

