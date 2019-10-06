{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 07:00:00 -0500') }}
football
VIDEOS: Chris Orr, Zack Baun, Garrett Rand after Wisconsin's win
MADISON -- Watch and listen to inside linebacker Chris Orr, outside linebacker Zack Baun and defensive end Garrett Rand after Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State on Saturday.