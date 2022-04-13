 Wisconsin Football: Clay Cundiff, Badgers tight ends interviews
VIDEOS: Bobby April III, Chris Haering, Wisconsin tight end availability

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Check out BadgerBlitz.coms videos from Wednesday's availability, featuring two Wisconsin assistants (outside linebackers coach Bobby April III and tight ends coach Chris Haering) and four tight ends (Hayden Rucci, Clay Cundiff, Jack Eschenbach and Jaylan Franklin).

TIGHT ENDS COACH CHRIS HAERING

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH BOBBY APRIL III

CLAY CUNDIFF

HAYDEN RUCCI

JACK ESCHENBACH

JAYLAN FRANKLIN

