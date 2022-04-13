VIDEOS: Bobby April III, Chris Haering, Wisconsin tight end availability

MADISON, WIS. -- Check out BadgerBlitz.coms videos from Wednesday's availability, featuring two Wisconsin assistants (outside linebackers coach Bobby April III and tight ends coach Chris Haering ) and four tight ends ( Hayden Rucci , Clay Cundiff , Jack Eschenbach and Jaylan Franklin ).

