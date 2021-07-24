VIDEOS: Badgers at the 2021 Big Ten Media Days
Indianapolis, Ind. -- Three Wisconsin Badgers took in the sights and sounds (and many questions) of Big Ten Media Days on Friday inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Cornerback Faion Hicks, inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and tight end Jake Ferguson all spoke with reporters during the afternoon.
BadgerBlitz.com recorded video of each player at their individual podiums during a portion of their hour-long sessions.
CORNERBACK FAION HICKS
Topics discussed include:
*NIL deals
*The nuances between working in the slot rather than outside corner
*Relationship with head coach Paul Chryst
Topics discussed include:
*The Milwaukee Bucks
*Iowa football
*Representing the Badgers at Big Ten media day
TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON
Topics discussed include quarterback Graham Mertz
[writer's note: unfortunately, video cut out before full talk finished]