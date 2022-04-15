VIDEOS: Alvis Whitted, Wisconsin wide receivers availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin needs to replace three contributing wide receivers from its 2021 roster, but the program boasts rising junior Chimere Dike and unproven talent at the position within Alvis Whitted's room heading into next season.
Watch and listen to Whitted, along with wide outs Dike, Skyler Bell, Markus Allen, Dean Engram and Markus Allen from Friday morning availability.
WIDE RECEIVERS COACH ALVIS WHITTED
DEAN ENGRAM
SKYLER BELL
CHIMERE DIKE
KEONTEZ LEWIS
MARKUS ALLEN
_________________________________________________
