VIDEOS: Alvis Whitted, Wisconsin wide receivers availability

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin needs to replace three contributing wide receivers from its 2021 roster, but the program boasts rising junior Chimere Dike and unproven talent at the position within Alvis Whitted's room heading into next season.

Watch and listen to Whitted, along with wide outs Dike, Skyler Bell, Markus Allen, Dean Engram and Markus Allen from Friday morning availability.