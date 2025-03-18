Published Mar 18, 2025
VIDEO: Steven Crowl addresses media ahead of Montana matchup
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

MADISON, Wis. - Badger center Steven Crowl spoke to the media ahead of the team's trip to Denver, Colorado, where they will face the Montana Grizzlies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.