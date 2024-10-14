Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
VIDEO: Luke Fickell addresses media ahead of Northwestern matchup
Default Avatar
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell addressed the media during his weekly Monday press conference, where he discussed the development he's seen from his offensive line, the value of a weapon like Vinny Anthony and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement