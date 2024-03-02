MADISON, Wis. – Two days before the University of Wisconsin was set to honor former student-athlete and assistant coach Howard Moore, head coach Greg Gard made it a point to show a brief video presentation to his team Thursday. He did it to try and temper some of the emotional reactions the video generated. There’s nothing that could have prepared them for what actually happened. At the video's conclusion, one where play-by-play voice Matt Lepay choked back tears talking about his excitement for the day Moore could return to the Kohl Center, Lepay grabbed the microphone and told fans that time was “now.” Wheeled to center court by former teammate Rashard Griffith, Moore emerged from the Wisconsin tunnel and was taken to center court, arms raised to a standing ovation.

Moore and Griffith were eventually joined by former teammates Chris Conger, Shawn Carlin, Michael Finley, and Tracy Webster. Moore and Gard shared an embrace, while the UW team eventually came over to embrace Moore and pose for a picture. It was Moore’s first time in the Kohl Center for a game since March 7, 2019. A little more than two months later, the Moore family car was hit head-on by a drunk driver outside Ann Arbor. The driver, 23-year-old Samantha Winchester, had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.207%, more than 2.5 times Michigan’s legal limit of 0.08 percent when she struck Moore’s car. The Moore’s nine-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, died at the scene while Moore’s wife, Jennifer, later died at the hospital. She was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Moores' then-12-year-old son, Jerell, was injured but survived; but Howard was left with serious burns from the fire caused by the impact. Moore planned to return to coaching after taking the year off but suffered a serious heart attack a month later. He survived thanks to extensive CPR treatment from emergency responders. Moore was admitted to a long-term care and rehabilitation center before returning home in December 2021.

