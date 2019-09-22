News More News
VIDEOS: Coan, Taylor, Badgers discuss 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan

MADISON -- Listen to quarterback Jack Coan, running back Jonathan Taylor, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and safety Eric Burrell talk about the demonstrative 35-14 win over No. 11 Michigan.

