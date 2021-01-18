Last August, officials in North Carolina elected to postpone the high school football season, with competition expected to resume next month.

Plenty of recruiting eyes will be on the talent-rich state in February, as players such as William Hawkins attempt to add to their current scholarship list.

"I've heard the most from Wisconsin, Coastal Carolina, N.C. State, Duke, Kentucky, Army, Tulane, Harvard and, most recently, Stanford," Hawkins told BadgerBlitz.com. "Most of them want to see junior film or they’re just waiting a little while before offering."