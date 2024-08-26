UW releases first official depth chart for Week 1 against Western Michigan
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Western Michigan are set to square off at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday evening.
The Badgers unveiled their Week 1 depth chart on Monday within the program's game notes.
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
T. Van Dyke (R-SR | 6-4, 225)
|
B. Locke (R-SO | 6-0, 205)
|
RB
|
C. Mellusi (6TH-SR | 5-11, 212)
|
T. Walker (R-SR | 5-9, 218)
|
WR
|
B. Green (R-SR | 6-3, 213)
|
C. Brooks Jr. (R-SO | 6-2, 218)
|
WR
|
V. Anthony (JR | 6-0 |188)
|
Q. Burroughs (R-SO | 6-2, 212) OR
|
SLOT
|
W. Pauling (R-JR | 5-10, 190)
|
T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)
|
TE
|
R. Nowakowski (R-SR | 6-1, 243)
|
T. Ashcraft (SO | 6-5, 255)
|
LT
|
J. Nelson (R-SR | 6-7, 316)
|
B. Nelson (R-SO | 6-6, 302)
|
LG
|
J. Brunner (R-SO | 6-5, 313)
|
J. Durand (R-FR | 6-5, 305)
|
C
|
J. Renfro (R-SR | 6-4, 302)
|
K. Kodanko (R-SR | 6-2, 308)
|
RG
|
J. Huber (R-SR | 6-5, 310)
|
JP Benzschawel (R-JR | 6-6, 312)
|
RT
|
R. Mahlman (R-JR | 6-8, 308)
|
K. Heywood (FR | 6-8, 325)
|
|
|
DL
|
B. Barten (R-SR | 6-5, 308)
|
E. Hills (SR | 6-3, 282)
|
DL
|
C. Neal (R-SO | 6-0, 290)
|
C. McDonald (R-SR | 6-6, 285)
|
OLB
|
D. Peterson (R-JR | 6-1, 248)
|
A. Witt (R-JR | 6-6, 247)
|
ILB
|
J. Chaney (SR | 5-11, 233)
|
T. Curtis (SO | 6-2, 228)
|
ILB
|
J. Thomas (R-SR | 6-4, 245)
|
C. Alliegro (SO | 6-2, 240)
|
OLB
|
J. Pius (R-SR | 6-4, 250)
|
S. Cheeks (R-SO | 6-3, 230) OR
L. Lowery (R-SR | 6-3, 252)
|
CB
|
R. Hallman (R-JR | 5-10, 185)
|
J. Duclona (SO | 5-11, 190) OR
R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193)
|
SS
|
H. Wohler (SR | 6-2, 218)
|
A. Brown (JR | 6-1, 210)
|
FS
|
P. Zachman (R-SR | 6-1, 212)
|
K. Latu (R-SR | 6-0, 208)
|
CB
|
N. Fourqurean (R-SR | 6-1, 190)
|
R.J. Delancy (R-SR) | 5-11, 193) OR
X. Lucas (FR | 6-2, 198)
|
NB
|
M. Lofy (R-SR) | 5-10, 188)
|
O. Arnett (R-JR) | 5-11, 208)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)
|
G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)
|
FG
|
N. Vakos (JR | 6-1, 205)
|
G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)
|
KO
|
G. Lahm (JR | 6-0, 213)
|
G. Smith (R-SR | 6-1, 205)
|
LS
|
C. Pfeiffer (R-SR | 6-0, 225)
|
D. McKinley (R-SR | 6-2, 222)
|
H
|
G. Meyers (R-SR | 6-1, 198)
|
A. Bertrams (SO | 6-3, 225)
|
PR
|
T. Henry (JR | 6-0, 176)
|
T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)
|
KR
|
V. Anthony (JR | 6-0, 188)
|
T. Kekahuna (R-FR | 5-10, 187)
PROJECTED SCHOLARSHIP DISTRIBUTION
_________________________________________________
