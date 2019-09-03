Welcome back to BadgerBlitz.com's "Upon Further Review" series, where we break down the key plays from Wisconsin's latest game.

Against South Florida in UW's 2019 season-opening victory, the offense debuted a 20 personnel that showed tailbacks Jonathan Taylor and Garrett Groshek in the backfield at the same time. Earlier in August, BadgerBlitz.com previously discussed what the two backs could bring to the offense if they saw snaps together.

Friday night, Wisconsin ran that personnel five times resulting in two runs and three passes. Both carries resulted in six-yard gains for Jonathan Taylor while quarterback Jack Coan found wide receiver Kendric Pryor twice with easy passes for 22 yards and two first downs. Let's break down a few of the plays in this formation.