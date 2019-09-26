News More News
Updated Wisconsin injury report: NT Bryson Williams, ILB Leo Chenal out

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON — The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their updated injury report on Thursday morning, and the defense will be without two contributors when it faces Northwestern on Saturday.

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) and true freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head) will miss the Big Ten West showdown against the Wildcats (11 a.m. CT, ABC).

Williams will miss his third straight game, so true freshman Keeanu Benton will likely start once again at nose tackle in Wisconsin’s base 3-4 scheme. Chenal, who was not listed on the preliminary injury report on Monday, has been a key backup at inside linebacker early in the season.

Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) remains questionable.

Updated Injury Report (Northwestern)
Questionable  Out Out for the Season

S Madison Cone (Leg/Left)

TE Luke Benzschawel (Leg/Right)

WR Cade Green (Leg/Right)

NT Bryson Williams (Leg/Left)

TE Gabe Lloyd (Leg/Right)

ILB Leo Chenal (Head)

LS Josh Bernhagen (Leg/Left)


S Scott Nelson (Leg/Left)


TE Zander Neuville (Leg/Left)
