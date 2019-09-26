MADISON — The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers released their updated injury report on Thursday morning, and the defense will be without two contributors when it faces Northwestern on Saturday.

Sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams (left leg) and true freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal (head) will miss the Big Ten West showdown against the Wildcats (11 a.m. CT, ABC).

Williams will miss his third straight game, so true freshman Keeanu Benton will likely start once again at nose tackle in Wisconsin’s base 3-4 scheme. Chenal, who was not listed on the preliminary injury report on Monday, has been a key backup at inside linebacker early in the season.

Junior safety Madison Cone (left leg) remains questionable.