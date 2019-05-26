Updated look at Wisconsin's expected official visitors
Similar to the past two recruiting cycles, June is expected to be a crucial month for the Badgers on the recruiting front. So far, 10 uncommitted prospects are expected to visit Madison, a list that could to grow in the following weeks.
Following is an updated look at who is expected on campus and where UW stacks up in their respective recruitments.
June commitments in the 2018 class: Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alex Smith, Jaylan Franklin and Nakia Watson.
June commitments in the 2019 class: Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram and James Williams.
WEEKEND OF JUNE 7
Top 3: Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin
The Word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers and Ducks already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June.
"Wisconsin, I've been out there and it's a great area," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Coaching staff, I really liked the coaching staff, there's a lot of similarities between them and Nebraska, both big-time programs. Just the people in the area for Wisconsin and the same for Oregon."
PREDICTION: NEBRASKA
Offers: Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin
The Word: Daniel Jackson, who visited Madison for the first time in late January, has officials locked in next month to Wisconsin and Minnesota. A strong second visit could be enough to seal the deal in Jackson's recruitment.
"Just talking to the head coach - he is a little different than most head coaches, in a good way," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com. "Both Coach (Ted) Gilmore and Coach (Paul) Chryst are real down to earth and easy to get a long with and talk to. My relationship with Coach Gilmore is good. He has been up to my school a few times and I feel that we get along great.
"They both emphasized how much they want me at Wisconsin, pretty much, and showed me a little preview on how they coach their players."
PREDICTION: WISCONSIN
