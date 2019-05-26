WEEKEND OF JUNE 7

Top 3: Nebraska, Oregon and Wisconsin The Word: Nash Hutmacher seems like a lock to wind up in the Big Ten, with Nebraska and Wisconsin atop his list of potential schools. The Cornhuskers and Ducks already got an official visit from the three-star prospect, and the Badgers will get their shot in June. "Wisconsin, I've been out there and it's a great area," Hutmacher told Rivals.com. "Coaching staff, I really liked the coaching staff, there's a lot of similarities between them and Nebraska, both big-time programs. Just the people in the area for Wisconsin and the same for Oregon." PREDICTION: NEBRASKA