Williams made one tackle during the Badgers' 49-0 win against South Florida on Aug. 30, and PFF graded him with a 71.2 in the seven noted snaps last week.

MADISON -- Another Wisconsin defensive starter will not play this weekend against Central Michigan, as the program listed sophomore nose tackle Bryson Williams as out for its home opener with a left leg injury.

After Wisconsin (1-0) plays Central Michigan (1-0) inside Camp Randall Stadium this Saturday, the Badgers do have a bye week to rest up. When asked if he anticipates if Williams will be ready for the Big Ten opener against Michigan in just over two weeks, head coach Paul Chryst told reporters on Thursday morning that he did not know yet.

It will be worth watching just what personnel UW uses on Saturday afternoon against CMU. If the Chippewas spread out the Badgers more, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard likely will once again utilize the 2-4-5 nickel scheme deployed in the season-opening win against South Florida last week. That would mean only two defensive linemen would be used per play and the effects of Williams' absence would be lessened.

Behind him, a first-year in-state player stepped up to begin his collegiate career on the right foot last week as the No. 2 nose tackle, true freshman Keeanu Benton, recorded two tackles, one for loss. PFF graded him as an 80.5 for last week's performance against the Bulls in the 14 recorded snaps he saw.

If absolutely needed and as alluded to early in fall camp by Chryst before the true emergence of Benton, redshirt junior Garrett Rand could always bump inside to play nose tackle like he did during his first two seasons at UW. Redshirt senior walk-on Gunnar Roberge traveled with the team last week, and according to Pro Football Focus, played seven snaps against USF.

All else remained the same on the updated injury report released on Thursday morning, as inside linebacker Chris Orr (right leg) still remains questionable for Saturday. As seen earlier this week, starters Logan Bruss, Izayah Green-May and Scott Nelson will miss UW's second game of the season.

Tight ends Luke Benzschawel (right leg) and Zander Neuville (left leg) also are listed as out. The full injury report is seen below.