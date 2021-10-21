Tyler Wahl Growing His Confidence and His Leadership for Wisconsin Hoops

“With all those seniors graduating, there’s going to be a lot of points, a lot of minutes spread around,” Wahl said.

That was evident during spring workouts when the veterans were gone and what was left was sophomores and freshmen looking toward him for guidance.

MADISON, Wis. – It’s odd to think of Tyler Wahl as someone in a position of leadership. After all, the third-year forward’s 62 career games and 21 starts at Wisconsin is not a ton of gameplay … until you look at the rest of the roster and realize senior Brad Davison (124 starts) is the only other player of the 17 who has started a game for the Badgers.

Wisconsin could afford to skip a few steps last season with its veteran roster. With seven seniors in the program, the Badgers average age of their starting lineup was 22.6 years old. With only one of those seniors (Davison) back for an extra year of eligibility, the Badgers – on average – are three years younger, while Wahl has suddenly become the oldest frontcourt player in the rotation.

Not surprisingly, the Badgers didn’t receive a single vote in the preseason AP poll a year after opening last season ranked seventh.

“Wisconsin basketball, it’s our goal every year to win the Big Ten championship, make it to the NCAA tournament, and make a run,” Wahl said. “Nothing has changed. We’re showing every day trying to accomplish our goals.”

Washing the taste of last year’s disappointing 18-13 season for Wahl started quickly with his own evaluation. Averaging 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 24.7 minutes per game, the sophomore carved out some standout moments. He recorded a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) at Penn State, led the team in scoring and rebounding vs. Northwestern, and hit a pair of 3-pointers in the second overtime to help knock off Indiana.

However, Wahl’s 27.8 3-point percentage was lowest among the rotation players, his 56.7 free-throw percentage was worst on the team (minimum 10 att.), and he was held to one basket or fewer in 11 of the final 24 games

“I took it upon myself to work hard in the offseason to get bigger and stronger and work on my game,” Wahl said. “I wasn’t the most efficient guy on offense last year. I really put an emphasis on that this offseason, and hopefully, that shows up this fall.”

The sample size is razor-thin, but Wahl used his left hand when he finished on an aggressive drive to the rim during Sunday’s Red-White scrimmage, a play that he did not showcase last season. He always had plays like that in him but hasn’t always had the confidence or willingness to take that shot over the previous two seasons.

“I’ve always prided myself on getting in the gym and getting shots up; I just have to transfer it over to on the court and in the games,” Wahl said. “It’s shown so far this fall, but it’s got to show up in games.”

Since those early spring weightlifting sessions, when nearly the entire returning roster took part in the voluntary workouts, Wahl has become more comfortable with his voice. The presence of center Chris Vogt, who joined the team this fall after transferring from Cincinnati, relieves some of the low-post burdens that were squarely on Wahl’s shoulders.

And while Wahl has started to speak up more than in the past, having the elder Davison and his robust leadership personality allows him to develop slowly with his voice.

“It helps having a guy like (Brad) who has been around for five years, being the leader of this team for so long,” Wahl said. “Having him around, ask him questions if I need something, he’s a good voice to have behind me if I have to say something, me behind him if he has to say something or if Johnny (Davis) has to say something. We all back each other up.”