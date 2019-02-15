"It felt amazing," Pitcel told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was a huge weight lifted off my chest - acknowledgement of my hard work paying off. It did catch me a little by surprise since we had not been talking for that long, but I’m so grateful."

Air Force recently became offer No. 1 for Tyler Pitcel , but more scholarships should be on the way for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound in-state offensive lineman from Mukwonago High School.

Outside of Air Force, a handful of other schools are also in strong pursuit of Pitcel, who plans to make more visits in the coming weeks.

"I'm visiting Michigan State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota and Western Michigan," Pitcel, who is also a standout wrestler, said. "I have invites but couldn’t make junior days for Northern Illinois and Illinois State. Iowa came and visited school and told me they’d be back in spring and I visited Michigan State and Iowa State for games in fall.

"With Michigan State, I really liked their stadium and atmosphere. It was a cool experience. I also went to Iowa State for a game visit and was impressed with the community and loyal fans that sat around us. that was another great stadium."

The in-state Badgers, who already have at least three commitments from projected offensive linemen in the 2020 class, haven't been in as much contact. Two other schools from the Big Ten conference have, though.

"I haven’t had much contact with Wisconsin since I attended camp in summer, but I’m still hopeful," Pitcel said. "In addition to Air Force, Michigan State is on the top of my list right now. With recruiting I don’t think you can ever feel good until you have an offer, though.

"Coach (Tim) Polasek from Iowa messaged me Thursday saying that they liked what they saw when they came to my school and need to see me at their camp. Those schools like my size, how I fire off the ball, my quick feet and ability to pull. I’m young for my class so that has also been a positive for them thinking about my future potential development."

"I have had some great contact with these schools and I am hopeful that I receive some offers on my visits."

