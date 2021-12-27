Tyler Gant names top five

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tyler Gant named a new top five on Monday. Making the list for the 6-foot-3, 272-pound St. Louis native were Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

"What stood out about these schools was their interest in me not only as a player but as a person," said Gant. "These coaches showed me that they valued me as more than just a football player, but as a student and a potential family member and that was really important to me. At all of these schools, it feels like I’m being invited into a family. Also important was their ability to grow and produce incredible players at my position."

Gant has been able to visit all five schools this past year and is looking forward to making more trips in 2022, first for junior days in the winter and then official visits in the spring.

"I will definitely be attending junior days and I intend to use my official visits this spring but they have not been scheduled yet," Gant said. "I am still trying to figure out dates with my parents."

A three-star prospect, Gant also holds scholarship offers from Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Memphis, Arkansas State, and Eastern Michigan in addition to his top five.