Gard, Chryst both in pursuit of in-state junior Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis is keeping his options wide open at this point, but the junior from La Crosse Central (WI) High School knows he'll have a difficult decision to make down the road.
Not only will the 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect have to make a college selection, Davis also has to decide whether he'll pursue basketball or football at the next level.
"I still have not decided yet," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am open to any and all options."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news