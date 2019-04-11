Jordan Davis is keeping his options wide open at this point, but the junior from La Crosse Central (WI) High School knows he'll have a difficult decision to make down the road.

Not only will the 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect have to make a college selection, Davis also has to decide whether he'll pursue basketball or football at the next level.

"I still have not decided yet," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am open to any and all options."