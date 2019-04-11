Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-11 08:23:38 -0500') }} football

Gard, Chryst both in pursuit of in-state junior Jordan Davis

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Jordan Davis is keeping his options wide open at this point, but the junior from La Crosse Central (WI) High School knows he'll have a difficult decision to make down the road.

Not only will the 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect have to make a college selection, Davis also has to decide whether he'll pursue basketball or football at the next level.

"I still have not decided yet," Davis told BadgerBlitz.com. "I am open to any and all options."

Vznktvu1xu3eicelil60
Jordan Davis
Jon McNamara/Rivals.com
