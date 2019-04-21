Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 07:51:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Two Big Ten visits in the books for 2021 in-state QB Argjent Ismaili

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Recruiting is off to a fast start this spring for Argjent Ismaili, who is coming off unofficial visits to two Big Ten schools.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound in-state quarterback from Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Ismaili took trips to both Northwestern and Wisconsin this month.

Uevocrihx9mcanc4nykg
Argjent Ismaili
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}