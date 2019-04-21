Two Big Ten visits in the books for 2021 in-state QB Argjent Ismaili
Recruiting is off to a fast start this spring for Argjent Ismaili, who is coming off unofficial visits to two Big Ten schools.
A 6-foot-3, 180-pound in-state quarterback from Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Ismaili took trips to both Northwestern and Wisconsin this month.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news