Two Big Ten programs on top for Trayanum
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout DeaMonte Trayanum remains a top priority for Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day. The two-way standout showed up to The Opening regional event in Massillon (Ohio) on Sunday looking bigger and stronger than he was just a few short months ago when he helped lead Hoban to a fourth consecutive state championship.
Trayanum put his versatility on display at the camp, winning running back MVP early in the afternoon before working out at defensive back later in the day.
"I walked in and I was just like, 'hey let's get some DB work in (too)'," Trayanum said after the camp. "I've showcased both (running back and defensive back) on film so I just wanted to come out and compete at both."
