Two Big Ten programs in early on 2023 forward Nolan Winter
Wisconsin's basketball footprint in Minnesota is well documented, with both Bo Ryan and Greg Gard having had a good amount of recruiting success in the Gopher State.
In the last handful of cycles, Lakeville North, home to Nate Reuvers in the 2017 class and Tyler Wahl two years later, has been good to the Badgers. And this summer, Wisconsin sent out offers to Panthers' standouts Nolan Winter, a rising junior, and Jack Robison, a member of the 2024 class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news