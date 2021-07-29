Wisconsin's basketball footprint in Minnesota is well documented, with both Bo Ryan and Greg Gard having had a good amount of recruiting success in the Gopher State.

In the last handful of cycles, Lakeville North, home to Nate Reuvers in the 2017 class and Tyler Wahl two years later, has been good to the Badgers. And this summer, Wisconsin sent out offers to Panthers' standouts Nolan Winter, a rising junior, and Jack Robison, a member of the 2024 class