Two Badgers questionable, four out for Rutgers week; Cundiff out for season

Wisconsin also will be without wide receiver A.J. Abbott , tight ends Cam Large and Hayden Rucci, and outside linebacker Marty Strey .

UW listed starting left guard Josh Seltzner and reserve outside linebacker Spencer Lytle as questionable for Saturday's game against the Scarlet Knights (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). Both did not play against Iowa this past weekend.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 10 preliminary status report and depth chart ahead of its weekend matchup with Rutgers.

Wisconsin added tight end Clay Cundiff (right leg) and outside linebacker Aaron Witt (right leg) to its list of Badgers that are out for the season. They join the following with that designation:

*CB Al Ashford III (arm)

*TE Cole Dakovich (left leg)

*RB Isaac Guerendo (left leg)

*CB Deron Harrell (left leg)

*LS Duncan McKinley (left leg)

Cundiff left Saturday's win against Iowa late in the third quarter. The redshirt sophomore was taken to an area hospital via ambulance but was released later that evening, according to UW.

Among changes to Wisconsin's depth chart include the following:

*No No. 2 fullback behind senior John Chenal after Quan Easterling decided to enter the transfer portal

*Redshirt junior Cormac Sampson moves inside as the No. 2 center with Kayden Lyles' decision to leave the program

*Redshirt junior Michael Furtney is now listed as the backup at both left and right guard





*Redshirt junior Jack Eschenbach takes Cundiff's place as No. 2 tight end behind Jake Ferguson

*With Donte Burton entering the transfer portal, Wisconsin now holds three co-No. 2 cornerbacks in Dean Engram, Semar Melvin and Alexander Smith.