Turner, Leonhard target 2023 DB Moussa Kane
Mickey Turner had Sanoussi Kane, a member of the 2020 class who signed with Purdue, on his radar during his recruiting rounds in New York.
In the current junior cycle, Wisconsin's tight ends coach is in pursuit of Kane's younger, Moussa Kane, who picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news