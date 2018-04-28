Troy Fumagalli became the latest Wisconsin tight end to be drafted by an NFL team on Saturday when the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 156 overall pick in Round 5.

Fumagalli played in 52 games for the Badgers at tight end, scoring seven touchdowns and amassing 1,627 receiving yards during his four years on the field. Fumagalli was particularly effective over the middle of the field for UW, giving defenses a matchup problem that not many teams could fix.

In 2017 season, Fumagalli, a former walk-on, was the Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors and a first-team all-league selection by the coaches. Fumagalli was also a second-team All-America selection from the Associated Press, America Football Coaches Association and Football Writers Association of America.

Fumagalli, who was hampered by an abdominal injury this spring, was the 11th projected tight end selected.



