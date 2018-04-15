Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-15 15:18:24 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 OLB Jeremiah Trojan has connections to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Despite living over 1,500 miles away from Wisconsin, Jeremiah Trojan has some connections to the state and university.

For starters, Trojan's parents both grew up in the Milwaukee area. Additionally, his new head coach at Hamilton High School in Arizona, Mike Zdebski, is the father of Brent Zdebski, the Badgers' new defensive graduate assistant.

Thursday and Friday, UW hosted the 6-foot-3, 195-prospect for his first unofficial visit to the school.

Kltltfshyxk56leqtmcw
Jeremiah Trojan
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}