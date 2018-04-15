Despite living over 1,500 miles away from Wisconsin, Jeremiah Trojan has some connections to the state and university.

For starters, Trojan's parents both grew up in the Milwaukee area. Additionally, his new head coach at Hamilton High School in Arizona, Mike Zdebski, is the father of Brent Zdebski, the Badgers' new defensive graduate assistant.

Thursday and Friday, UW hosted the 6-foot-3, 195-prospect for his first unofficial visit to the school.