Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State

MADISON - Takeaways from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to Penn State.

VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 28-13 loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY — BadgerBlitz.com spoke to several Wisconsin players following the loss to Penn State.

In photos: No. 3 Penn State too much for Wisconsin in the second half

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State.

Beau Pribula helps No. 3 Penn State overcome loss of Allar in 28-13 victory

QB Beau Pribula led touchdown drives on back-to-back series, and Jaylen Reed put No. 3 Penn State ahead for good.

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin looks to topple No. 3 Penn State under the lights

Pre-Snap Read: Wisconsin looks to topple No. 3 Penn State under the lights

Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.

 Seamus Rohrer

Published Oct 28, 2024
Tristian Phillips on Wisconsin: 'It was beyond what I thought it would be'
Jon McNamara
If Tristian Phillips' calendar remains in tact for the remainder of the fall, he'll have seen nine college football games from across the country.

It's a difficult schedule to follow, but one that is necessary, according to the three-star linebacker from Ventura High School in California.

