Published Dec 16, 2024
Transfer Quarterback Danny O'Neil talks Badgers' new offense
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
With a new offensive coordinator on payroll and the only two quarterbacks with experience skipping town, it's no secret that Wisconsin is in for a retooling of its offense.

When the recruiting department and head coach Luke Fickell began reaching out to prospects, they made the impending changes abundantly clear. They also stressed that it was open season on some key starting spots, which was music to former San Diego State quarterback Danny O'Neil's ears.

"They said it's gonna be an open competition," O'Neil told BadgerBlitz.com. "That's what I like to hear."

