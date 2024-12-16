Transfer Quarterback Danny O'Neil talks Badgers' new offense

With a new offensive coordinator on payroll and the only two quarterbacks with experience skipping town, it's no secret that Wisconsin is in for a retooling of its offense.

When the recruiting department and head coach Luke Fickell began reaching out to prospects, they made the impending changes abundantly clear. They also stressed that it was open season on some key starting spots, which was music to former San Diego State quarterback Danny O'Neil's ears.

"They said it's gonna be an open competition," O'Neil told BadgerBlitz.com. "That's what I like to hear."