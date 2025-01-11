Transfer Portal Superlatives: Boom-Or-Bust, Biggest Sleeper, More

Wisconsin football was once again extremely active in the transfer portal winter window. It had little choice, given that it saw 25 players depart the program seeking greener pastures (not counting cornerback Xavier Lucas, who appears extremely unlikely to ever don the Cardinal and White again).
Still, the Badgers have done a good job reloading, reeling in 19 prospects via the portal at the time of writing. Their transfer class currently ranks No. 19 nationally. The program may add another few signees, but the bulk of their work appears to be done.
With that, let's break down some key superlatives for Wisconsin's incoming transfers, including the most important addition, the biggest sleeper and more:
MOST IMPORTANT ADDITION: QB Billy Edwards Jr. (Maryland)
This one isn't difficult. Billy Edwards Jr. is the Badgers' best addition at the most important position on the field, a position where Wisconsin has struggled mightily to find consistent play over the last few seasons.
In his first year as a starter for Maryland, the quarterback tossed for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes. He also added five rushing scores. Edwards is the runaway favorite to be Wisconsin's starting gunslinger next fall in a room that also features San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neill and true freshman Carter Smith.