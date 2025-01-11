Transfer Portal Superlatives: Boom-Or-Bust, Biggest Sleeper, More

Wisconsin football was once again extremely active in the transfer portal winter window. It had little choice, given that it saw 25 players depart the program seeking greener pastures (not counting cornerback Xavier Lucas, who appears extremely unlikely to ever don the Cardinal and White again).

Still, the Badgers have done a good job reloading, reeling in 19 prospects via the portal at the time of writing. Their transfer class currently ranks No. 19 nationally. The program may add another few signees, but the bulk of their work appears to be done.

With that, let's break down some key superlatives for Wisconsin's incoming transfers, including the most important addition, the biggest sleeper and more: