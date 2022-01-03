Tracking former Wisconsin players in the transfer portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal continues to churn as the offseason is set to truly begin. Rivals.com tallied the totals five days ago as seen below, but the numbers have kept rising since the recruiting service tabulated these statistics:

Wisconsin has seen nine players entered the transfer portal since the beginning of the 2021 season. Two players, running backs Jalen Berger and Loyal Crawford, were dismissed by the team prior to their names showing up in the portal. UW has benefited with additions through, but also seen key contributors leave via, the transfer portal in recent memory. The Badgers picked up running back Chez Mellusi and defensive end Isaac Townsend last year, and the former emerged as UW's No. 1 tailback (815 yards on 4.7 yards per carry) before he suffered a season-ending leg injury at Rutgers. On the flip side, quarterback Jack Coan (Notre Dame), wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers) and safety Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech) are three names who have found success after exiting Wisconsin. BadgerBlitz.com unveils its breakdown of players who have left the program during the 2021 season, and if they have publicly announced their intentions to play elsewhere.

Former Badgers in the Transfer Portal from 2021 Season Player Position New Home Jalen Berger RB Michigan State Donte Burton CB N/A Devin Chandler WR Virginia Loyal Crawford RB N/A Quan Easterling FB Duquesne (FCS) Izayah Green-May OLB Northern Illinois Deron Harrell CB N/A Kayden Lyles OL Florida State Antwan Roberts RB N/A

Out of the nine known players from Wisconsin's fall camp roster to enter the transfer portal, five have publicly stated their intentions to play elsewhere. Three committed to play for Power Five programs. Tailback Jalen Berger, who was dismissed from the team in October, signed with Michigan State in December during the early signing period. The New Jersey native led the team in rushing (301 yards on 60 carries) during the abbreviated 2020 season, but he played in only three games in 2021 -- accumulating 88 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown. Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen stepped up at tailback as big-time backs to help Wisconsin finish in the top 25 of the FBS. Wide receiver Devin Chandler heads back out east, as Virginia announced his signing in December. The North Carolina product caught only two passes in his Wisconsin career, but he flashed as a kickoff returner in 2020 with six attempts for 156 yards. That included a 59-yard return against Wake Forest during the Duke's Mayo Bowl last December. What Chandler's presence in the Wisconsin passing game in 2022 could have been with Danny Davis III, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn departing after this year is now hypothetical with his transfer. Kayden Lyles announced he would transfer during the middle of the 2021 season, and in mid-December, he committed to ACC program Florida State. The interior offensive lineman played in five games this year, including one start, and participated in 34 games overall before his departure. Izayah Green-May graduated from UW in December, but he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal prior on Nov. 29. The outside linebacker, who participated in 30 career games for Wisconsin, tweeted his commitment to Northern Illinois several days later. The MAC program made it official during the early signing period. FCS program Duquesne officially announced the signing of Quan Easterling in December. The former Badger only played in one game this season and one contest in 2019.

New Badgers via the Transfer Portal Player Position Previous School Vito Calvaruso Kicker Arkansas

Wisconsin appears set to add Vito Calvaruso, according to a tweet by the specialist on Dec. 27. The Arkansas transfer booted 63 touchbacks in 74 attempts this season, which comes out to an 85.1% touchback rate. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded Calvaruso No. 2 in its kickoff grades (93.4) for the 2021 season

OTHER NOTES

*Antwan Roberts, who UW announced was suspended in the same press release that stated Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the program in late August, tweeted an offer from Tennessee State in late September. He also declared an official visit to Georgia Tech in December via social media. The Tennessee native has not publicly announced any decision yet. *Wisconsin previously received a commitment from Michigan State transfer cornerback Kalon Gervin. However, he flipped his pledge to Kansas in December.