Top of the Class for the Wisconsin Badgers
With hindsight being 20/20, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look back at each of Wisconsin's recruiting classes during the Rivals.com era (since 2002) to determine which prospect was actually at the top of their class.
Every player listed had to earn All-Big Ten honors or be a NFL Draft pick to be considered for at least the honorable mention category. Transfers were listed but not considered for "top of the class" honor.
CLASS OF 2002
Class of 2002: COMMITMENT LIST
Top of the class: As a freshman in 2002, Brandon Williams played in all 14 games, including six starts, and was a second-team freshman All-American by The Sporting News. In 2004, Williams led the Badgers with 42 receptions and 517 receiving yards, and was second on the team with 1,010 all-purpose yards. The honorable mention All-Big Ten pick was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft.
Honorable mention: John Stocco
*Brian Calhoun transferred from Colorado to Wisconsin.
NFL Draft Picks: Williams, Calhoun
First-Team All-Americans: None
CLASS OF 2003
Class of 2003: COMMITMENT LIST
Top of the class: Joe Thomas will go down as one of the best to ever play for the Wisconsin Badgers. The former in-state standout from Brookfield Central High School was a two-time, first-team All-American and the Outland Trophy winner in 2006. Thomas, who started 39 games during his four-year career in Madison, was selected by Cleveland Browns with No. 3 overall pick in 2007 NFL Draft. He was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and played an NFL-record 10,363 consecutive snaps before retiring in 2017.
Honorable mention: Ken DeBauche
NFL Draft Picks: Thomas
First-Team All-Americans: Thomas
CLASS OF 2004
