BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at some of the top players in Wisconsin's 2025 in-state class and where they plan to visit for games starting next month.

Offers: Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin, among others

Owen Strebig, the top in-state prospect in the 2025 class, has at least three schools on his visit list this fall.

"Notre Dame vs. Ohio State, for sure," Strebig told BadgerBlitz.com. "I will also go to a USC (against UCLA) and Wisconsin game. The date isn't set yet for Wisconsin."