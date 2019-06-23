Top CB target Max Lofy reflects on official visit to Wisconsin
Max Lofy, arguably the top cornerback target on Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting board, took his official visit to Madison this weekend.
"It was a great time," Lofy told BadgerBlitz.com. "I saw a little bit of everything. I saw all the facilities and the locker room, and we went up to see the academic center and saw some of the staff up there, too."
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news