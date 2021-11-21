Tyler Gant's first visit to Wisconsin in June came during the quieter summer months on campus.

His second trip to Madison, a game-day experience this weekend for UW's 35-28 win over Nebraska, was a little different.

"Definitely the energy of Camp Randall caught my attention," Gant told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday. "The fans going crazy all over the stadium and just how loud it got really stood out to me. It was pretty special.