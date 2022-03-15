Top 10 RBs in college football entering the 2022 season

Spring football has begun and will be in full swing across the country soon. This leads to a look at the top 10 players returning at each position, continuing today with the running backs.

1. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson burst on the scene in a huge way as a true freshman in 2021, proving to be one of the most explosive players in the country. He ran for 1,248 yards on nearly seven yards per carry, scored 15 rushing touchdowns and added another 312 yards and four touchdowns receiving, all while splitting time with Master Teague. He's poised to make another huge leap in his second season.

*****

2. Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson had really high expectations coming in to his sophomore season in Austin, and for the most part lived up to the hype, accruing more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. With a new quarterback in the fold in Quinn Ewers, defenses won't be able to completely key in on him like they did last season.

*****

3. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

The shiftiest player in all of college football, Vaughn is a big play waiting to happen every time he touches the ball. He led the Big 12 in yards from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2021 with nearly 1,900, and added 22 total touchdowns.

*****

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

The Georgia Tech transfer has landed in the perfect place for him, and he's poised to break out in a huge way. Gibbs is one of the best pass-catching backs in the nation, and is a tough runner. He's going to put up massive numbers for the Tide.

*****

5. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Despite not starting until the Badgers' seventh game of the season, Allen had a remarkable freshman season at 17-years-old. He ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, and reeled off a streak of seven consecutive 100-yard games in the middle of the season. He's the next guy in a long line of tremendously productive Badger running backs. He'll be spelled this season by the guy who began 2021 as the starter, Chez Mellusi, who tore his ACL midway through the year.

*****

6. Blake Corum, Michigan

Even though he was splitting time with Hassan Haskins last season, Corum still made an impression, generating more than 1,000 total yards and 12 scores on only 168 touches. Now as the main guy, he's going to put up some massive numbers for the Wolverines.

*****

7. Travis Dye, USC

Dye comes down to USC from Oregon to team up with new coach Lincoln Riley and his band of Oklahoma transfers to form what could potentially be one of the best offenses in the country. He broke out in a big way as a junior in 2021, gaining 1,673 total yards and 18 touchdowns. The Trojans also brought in another Pac-12 North RB in Austin Jones as well to serve as his primary backup. They'll be one of the best tandems in the country.

*****

8. Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Tucker came out of nowhere to have one of the best statistical seasons in the country as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 12 scores, leading the ACC in rushing yards.

*****

9. Devon Achane, Texas A&M

With Isaiah Spiller off to the NFL, Achane is now the unquestioned No. 1 back in College Station. He's shown game-breaking ability in his first two seasons for the Aggies, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for his career. He should get a lot of touches this year and rack up the yards.

*****

10. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA