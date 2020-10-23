{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 07:35:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Wisconsin's starters as recruits
Jon McNamara
•
BadgerBlitz
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a quick look back at the Wisconsin starters and see how they were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
FULLBACK
WIDE RECEIVER
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
______________________________________________________
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NG, DE)
LINEBACKERS (OLB, ILB, ILB, OLB)
DEFENISVE BACKS (CB, SS, FS, CB)