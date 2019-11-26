High school basketball across the state is set to tip off in Wisconsin on Tuesday evening, with big holiday tournaments to follow later in the week. With that, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at in-state targets head coach Greg Gard and his staff will be monitoring this winter. Note: This is not an exclusive list of prospects the Badgers are actively recruiting from inside the state.

2020 CLASS

Jordan (left) and Jonathan Davis (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

2020 Outlook: Wisconsin's 2020 recruiting class is complete with signatures in from five scholarship athletes. That list includes La Crosse Central twins Jordan Davis and Jonathan Davis, in addition to Lorne Bowman, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl. Preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore, the 2018-19 Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year from Arrowhead High School, is also part of this group.

Jordan Davis, who was also getting strong recruiting interest as a wide receiver, averaged 12 points, five rebounds and three steals per game as a junior. He played with Wisconsin Playground Club on the AAU circuit. "We are thrilled to welcome Jordan to our program," Gard said this month is a release. "His commitment and work ethic on the basketball court and in the classroom is exactly what we look for in a Wisconsin student-athlete. Jordan brings a certain level of toughness to the basketball court that has been developed on the football field as a star receiver. "He comes from a winning culture at La Crosse Central and knows what it takes to compete for championships. He has known Badger Basketball his entire life and his commitment shows how much pride he has in representing Wisconsin."

A four-star prospect, Jonathan Davis chose Wisconsin over offers DePaul, Green Bay, Iowa, Milwaukee, Minnesota, Northern Iowa, UNLV and West Virginia. The Rivals150 member averaged 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists last year en route to earning unanimous first-team all-state honors. He and his brother committed to the Badgers last June. "Johnny is the ultimate competitor," Gard said this month is a release. "He's proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny's ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today's game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. "He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We're excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come."

Despite scholarship offers from DePaul, Brown, UW-Milwaukee and Appalachian State, among others, Carter Gilmore accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers this fall. “I was just ready to be a Badger,” Gilmore told BadgerBlitz.com. “It has been my dream since I was a kid to play at Wisconsin. “I pretty much knew right away. In the end, it was a pretty easy decision" Gilmore, who played with Phenom University on the EYBL Circuit this past off-season, averaged 19.9 points per game last year.

2021 CLASS