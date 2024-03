MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers hosted their first official spring practice of the season Friday morning.

It was the media’s first chance to see the Badgers’ newest transfer portal additions, early enrollees and whatever other changes Luke Fickell had in store before his second go-around in Madison.

The Badgers will take a week off for spring break, then pick practice back up again on April 2. Here are a few takeaways from the first day of spring practice: