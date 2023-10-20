BadgerBlitz.com was on hand, and has compiled takeaways from Thursday's practice:

Madison — The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team opened their third practice up to the media on Thursday. With the season opener just two-and-a-half weeks away, each practice is becoming more crucial.

It’s hard to tell how coach Greg Gard ever feels about playing time or rotations, especially regarding players who have yet to actually play. But it’s going to be hard not to play some of these freshmen.

Nolan Winter stood out from the first practice because of his size, as the second-tallest player on the team after Steven Crowl, but his talent is truly beginning to blossom.

The freshman from Lakeville, Minnesota didn’t always look the most comfortable or fluid in prior action, but is getting better each time we see him. He has obvious length, but his burst can’t be underrated. There were multiple plays during 1-on-1 drills in which he blew past much quicker defenders for a smooth finish.

On the other end, his thin frame did lead to him getting pushed around at times, which could become a struggle when he faces the stronger centers of the Big Ten.

However, he was able to repeatedly use his length to make up for a lack of strength by cutting off and intercepting passes from all over the court that seemed out of his reach.

Winter has perhaps enough talent to where he won’t have to play as the back-to-the-basket center in order to get minutes.

Fifth-year senior Tyler Wahl complimented the freshman’s “feel for the game.”

“He’s a big guy with great touch,” Wahl said after practice. “He just keeps getting better at everything.”

The other freshman big man, Gus Yalden, is progressing just as well.

What stood out most was how comfortable he looked with the ball in his hands. During 5-on-5 drills, Yalden was repeatedly given opportunities to control the offense from the top of the key, and looked excellent.

The freshman from Appleton can already make difficult passes in a way that usually takes years to learn. And when he doesn’t pass, he can usually find a shot in the post.

The most impressive basket I saw from him was a one-handed, floater fadeaway over Crowl.

His game reminds me of certain EuroLeague basketball players. He doesn’t have the most natural athleticism, but can pass it wherever he wants, controls the post and is clearly very intelligent.