The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver from Hawaii announced his intentions to decommit from the Badgers on Thursday evening.

Trech Kekahuna , who committed to Wisconsin during an official visit this summer, is no longer part of UW's 2023 recruiting class.

"First of I just wanna thank the Wisconsin coaching staff for giving me this BIG opportunity," Kekahuna wrote on Twitter. "I really appreciate every single coach in the program and I appreciate all the love and support that they have game me and my family!! But, with that being said I will be opening my recruitment by decommitting from the University of Wisconsin."

Kekahuna, who played at the same high school (St. Louis) as current Badgers Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu, picked up offers from UNLV, Oregon, Washington State, Utah and Arizona State after former head coach Paul Chryst was fired in early October.

"This doesn't affect us in any way," Kekahuna said at the time. "We gotta have faith in our team."

Kekahuna, who now plays at Bishop Gorman in Nevada, took a recent visit to Oregon.

Wisconsin is now down to one receiver commit - three-star Collin Dixon - in the senior cycle. The Badgers sent a recent offer out to 2023 wide out Chance Fitzgerald but there is no guarantee he will visit this fall.

The Badgers currently have 12 scholarship pledges in the current cycle.