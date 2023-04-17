A 5-foot-10, 165-pound junior, Berry-Johnson is commit No. 7 for the Badgers in the 2024 class. He chose UW over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Houston, among others.

"I just thought about all the relationships I had with all the coaches," Berry-Johnson told Rivals.com. "I talked to every coach and we all just got along. During my junior day we all sat down - me, Coach (Phil) Longo, Coach Fickell, Coach Brown and some recruiting guys - and we talked about how I would fit in that offense. I was like, 'yeah, I love it so much.'"

Wisconsin offered Berry-Johnson in late January and hosted him again March. He is the third skill position weapon for four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer in this cycle, along with Rob Booker and Grant Stec.

“It actually impressed me a lot because with Coach Longo, he changed everything. It’s not a run-first school anymore, it’s more like pass-first,” Berry-Johnson told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. “And yes, I could see myself playing a little slot in that offense. It always excites me because more people get more opportunities.”

As a junior, Berry-Johnson tallied 55 receptions for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. Position coach Mike Brown served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

“He followed me on Twitter, and then me and him were texting at first and he was like 'hey, I just got a new job.' I was like ‘where at’ and he was like ‘Wisconsin.’ And then the next day he came and visited the school and we were just talking,” Berry-Johnson said. “We talk about a lot of things. We talk about each other's families, we talk about what we do outside of school. We talk like every week.”