Three-star Texas CB A.J. Tisdell headed to Wisconsin

A three-star prospect from College Station High School in Texas, Tisdell is commit No. 9 for the Badgers in the 2023 recruiting class.

A.J. Tisdell , who visited Wisconsin officially last weekend, announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Tisdell, who had 48 tackles, one interception and 11 pass breakups as a junior, chose the Badgers over offers from Baylor, California, Colorado State, Southern Methodist, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among others.

Tisdell is Wisconsin's first projected corner in the 2023 class for position coach Hank Poteat.

