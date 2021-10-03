Three-star Owen Freeman: 'Wisconsin is right at the top' after official
Wisconsin was the first school to receive an official visit from Owen Freeman, a three-star center from Illinois.
A 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Bradley-Bourbonnais High School, Freeman returned to UW's campus this weekend after he picked up an offer from the Badgers during an unofficial in June.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news