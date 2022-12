Wisconsin’s commitment run continued on Wednesday with a pledge from Christian Alliegro.

A three-star prospect from Avon Old Farms in Connecticut, Alliegro chose the Badgers over offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt, among others. He is UW’s fourth commit this week, joining cornerback Jonas Duclona, safety Braedyn Moore and tight end Tucker Ashcraft.

All four visited officially this past weekend.