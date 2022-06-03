Three-star OL Tristan Cook camps, visits Wisconsin to start camp swing

"I’ve been talking to Wisconsin for about two or three months, just messaging with Coach (Billy) Lewis," Cook told BadgerBlitz.com. "He’s been really good to me and I’ve enjoyed getting to know him

"Yesterday as really good. They took me around the campus and facilities and showed me around a little bit. Everything was very nice and I love the atmosphere of the area. I loved the camp and it was great to get back in pads. It was good to get to learn from some of the best and being able to have that experience was different than anything else I’ve done."

Cook, from Woodford County High School, felt he performed well for position coach Bob Bostad on Thursday. He also appreciated the culture within the program.

"I loved Wisconsin and it was a great start for me this summer," Cook said. "I’m looking at a lot of these schools to see what place has the best education and where I can follow my dream to play football in college. But Wisconsin was pretty awesome and I loved the family atmosphere. They brought together a ton of people and you felt included in everything. It was a community there and to see that in action was really awesome to see.

"Overall they want to stay in touch with me. They think I performed well and I know my ability is strong. I believe in myself and I just need to keep working to be the best that I can be. I will definitely keep in touch with Wisconsin because they’ve been really good to me. They message me a lot and I think they loved the way I performed. I just need to continue to work hard like I always do and I believe good things could happen with them."

At this point in his recruitment, Cook lists offers from Ball State and Eastern Kentucky. He's hoping to add to that list with a few more camp stops this month.

"My next camps are Purdue, Kentucky, Auburn and potentially Marshall after that," Cook said. "I’m hearing the most from Ball State and Eastern Kentucky. Coach (Colin) Johnson from Ball State has been awesome to me, and Coach (Erik) Losey from EKU has also been great to talk to.

"Most likely I’ll play center or guard in college. During Wisconsin’s camp I took a few reps at tackle because I wanted to work against the best guys there and see the speed they had. That helps to make me faster when I do play the guard position. I can play tackle and pretty much all the positions, but I’m pretty focused on guard and center."