Three-star OL James Durand is No. 2 for Wisconsin in the 2023 class

Friday morning, James Durand , who was offered by the Badgers during an unofficial visit this spring, announced his commitment to UW. He joins linebacker Tyler Jansey as pledges for head coach Paul Chryst in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bob Bostad 's first recruiting win in his second stint as Wisconsin's offensive line coach is in.

A 6-foot-6, 285-pound junior from from Basha High School in Arizona, Durand committed to the Badgers over offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah, among others. The three-star prospect noted his connections to the state during his trip to Wisconsin in March.

"I was born in Colorado but my family is all from Wisconsin (Shell Lake)," Durand told BadgerBlitz.com. "We were able to see the campus as well as their facilities. I was able to get a good taste of what kind of work their team and coaches do."

"Coach (Paul) Chryst just said to keep working and keep being the same team guy that has gotten me this far. The coaches were as excited for me as I was about the offer. It’s an awesome staff and they were honestly just really excited. They said they like my physicality. Wisconsin's culture is so strong and they have each others' backs all the time. I think Wisconsin's tradition on the offensive line is awesome. They are dominant and unit oriented."

Durand, a three-star prospect, likely projects to play guard for the Badgers. UW is expected take three scholarship offensive linemen in the 2023 class.

BadgerBlitz.com will have more on this story later today.