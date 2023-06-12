A 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising senior from Arlington High School in New York, Cubberly is public commit No. 14 for the Badgers in the 2024 class.

"The biggest thing for me was the people at Wisconsin," Cubberly told BadgerBlitz.com. "I felt very comfortable with the coaching staff and I felt very comfortable with the players. I got to spend more time with them and that was huge for me. I fit really well with the guys and that pushed Wisconsin on top."

This month, Cubberly took officials to Rutgers (June 2) and Wisconsin (June 9). He also listed scholarships from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Texas, among others. In total, he visited Madison four times during the course of his recruitment.

"It feels great to be committed," Cubberly said. "I had fun with the recruiting process and I have respect for all the coaches who recruited me. But I'm definitely happy that I found the right spot."

Cubberly joins an offensive line class for position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. that previously included Derek Jensen, Kevin Heywood and Ryan Cory. Both Cory and Heywood visited UW officially the weekend of June 2; Jensen was on campus with Cubberly from Friday to Sunday. UW's newest commit could play tackle or guard for the Badgers.

"This was my second visit with Derek and we clicked great," Cubberly said. "We were together on my visit in January when we went to a basketball game. We had a great time this weekend and I can't wait to play with him.

"I play tackle right now but they are recruiting me as a mix of both. They think I could definitely play tackle but also play guard at the next level. It's just going to come down to their need and whatever spot I'm playing better at. They said they really liked my personality and my film. They think I bend well and said my athleticism sticks out when I play. They think I'm a great fit for them."

Cubberly, who was hosted by fellow offensive lineman Barrett Nelson this weekend, also connected with head coach Luke Fickell during his visit.

"Barrett Nelson was my host, but I really hung out with the entire offensive line," Cubberly said. "It was great spending time with all the guys and it was cool to see how close they all are with each other. Spending time with the other commits was really cool because they are going to be my future teammates.

"I'm super excited to play under Coach Fickell. He's an amazing coach and I think he's going to take this program to the next level. Coach Fickell is super excited to hear that I'm coming and he talked a lot about the program and how he's ready to take the next step."

The Badgers could still be in the market for one more lineman in this class, depending on the right fit. Ronan O'Connell, who has UW in his top three, visited officially last weekend. Three-star Emerson Mandell is set to begin an official visit to Wisconsin on Tuesday.